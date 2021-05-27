NCP MLA’s son arrested in case of attempt to murder and kidnapping

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested NCP MLA Anna Bansode’s son Siddharth, who had allegedly been evading arrest in a case of attempt to murder and kidnapping filed by a man who had allegedly opened fire at Bansode’s office on May 12.

Along with the case of firing at the Pimpri MLA’s office on May 12, police have also been probing allegations of attempt to murder and kidnapping leveled against Siddharth (21) and at least 15 others, following a complaint filed by Tanaji Pawar, the man who allegedly opened fire at Bansode’s office.

At least two gunshots were fired at the office premises of Bansode (43) around 2 pm on May 12. While no one was hurt, the alleged assailant, Tanaji Pawar had sustained injuries after he was allegedly beaten up by some people. Police probe had subsequently revealed that Pawar, an ex-serviceman from the CRPF, who works as a manager for a solid waste management contractor in Pimpri, had had some arguments with Bansode and his personal assistant over giving jobs to some youths at the contractor’s company.

There were heated arguments between Pawar and Bansode on the afternoon of May 12 around 2 pm at Bansode’s office, after which Pawar allegedly opened fire. During their investigation, police had recovered two empty shells and one live round from the premises. Pawar was later arrested.

Meanwhile, Pawar had levelled serious allegations against Bansode’s son Siddharth and at least 15 more aides. In his FIR filed at Pimpri police station, Pawar had said two persons working for Bansode allegedly kidnapped him from his Akurdi office at 11 am on May 12 and took him to a location in Kalbhornagar in Chinchwad, where Siddharth and 10 to 15 others brutally beat him up with a leather belt, metal rods and pointed metal objects.

In the case filed on the basis of Pawar’s complaint, police had earlier arrested nine persons but Siddharth and some others had allegedly evaded arrest. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manchak Ippar said, “Siddharth Bansode and three others, who were evading arrest, were arrested by us on Wednesday from Ratnagiri. The total number of arrests in the case is 14 now. We are thoroughly investigating the allegations levelled by both the sides against each other.”

After the firing incident, police had charged Pawar and two others under Indian Penal Code provisions pertaining to attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. Pawar and one more person have been arrested in connection with the case.

