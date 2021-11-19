NCP minister says Wankhede framed former wife’s cousin in drug case, NCB denies claims

NCP Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday continued with his attack on NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, claiming that he wrongly framed his former wife’s cousin in a drug case to put pressure on her family not to make allegations against him.

The NCP leader that Wankhede, who had divorced Shabana Qureshi in 2016, feared that she would say something against him.

“Hence, he got narcotics planted at the residence of her cousin and tipped off the Anti Narcotics Cell about it,” he claimed.

Malik also alleged that Wankhede had tried to “frame” the son of a police officer, as he was not on good terms with him. Sources in the NCB denied the allegations.

“You should check with the Anti Narcotics Cell about the allegations made about planting drugs. In case of the arrest of an ACP’s son, drugs were seized from his residence in front of panchas. He is just making wild allegations without providing any evidence,” an officer said.

Malik, meanwhile, backed former home minister Anil Deshmukh – arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case – saying that the NCP leader has been “framed” by central agencies.