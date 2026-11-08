NCP (SP) president Sunil Tatkare Sunday said there was no proposal or discussion about the party’s possible merger with Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). However, he also said that former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had told him the date of merger of the two parties.

“There is neither any proposal nor any discussion on merger,” Tatkare told The Indian Express.

“The issue of merger ended with the death of Ajit Pawar. After that, the situation changed. Sunetra Pawar became our national president. On the other hand, Supriya Sule also ruled out the possibility merger.”

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Tatkare said that, earlier this week, he had responded to the question from the media regarding the possibility of merger of the two parties after November 10. “Our leader Praful Patel had met Sharad Pawar in the hospital to enquire about his health. During their meeting, something was said about a meeting on November 10. When reporters asked me whether there was a chance of a merger after November 10, I said no, the chapter is closed…But I added that had Ajit Pawar been alive the merger would have happened on February 12. This is because Ajit Pawar had told me the date of merger,” he said.