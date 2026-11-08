Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication sinc... Read More
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- Ajit Pawar
- NCP
- Sunil Tatkare
NCP (SP) president Sunil Tatkare Sunday said there was no proposal or discussion about the party’s possible merger with Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). However, he also said that former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had told him the date of merger of the two parties.
“There is neither any proposal nor any discussion on merger,” Tatkare told The Indian Express.
“The issue of merger ended with the death of Ajit Pawar. After that, the situation changed. Sunetra Pawar became our national president. On the other hand, Supriya Sule also ruled out the possibility merger.”
Tatkare said that, earlier this week, he had responded to the question from the media regarding the possibility of merger of the two parties after November 10. “Our leader Praful Patel had met Sharad Pawar in the hospital to enquire about his health. During their meeting, something was said about a meeting on November 10. When reporters asked me whether there was a chance of a merger after November 10, I said no, the chapter is closed…But I added that had Ajit Pawar been alive the merger would have happened on February 12. This is because Ajit Pawar had told me the date of merger,” he said.
Earlier, this week, Tatkare had claimed that the merger of both the parties would have taken place on February 12 but it did not materialise due to the death of Ajit Pawar. Similarly, NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde also revealed that the merger was finalised by Ajit Pawar and it would taken place in February.
After the death of Ajit Pawar on January 28, NCP (SP) leaders including Rohit Pawar had revealed about their discussions with Ajit Pawar. However, Tatkare and other NCP leaders had said that they were not aware about any such discussions.
When The Indian Express asked him about it, Tatkare said, “Why I deniedit at that time and why I spoke about it now, is my prerogative. I am a born politician. I know what statements to make at a particular moment. At that time, I did not feel it appropriate because the situation was different.”
When asked whether the merger will happen now, Tatkare first said, “The call has to be taken by our national president…”
However, he added,”Our collective leadership will decide.”
On Saturday, NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde said that while discussions about merger of NCPs had indeed taken place earlier, there is no possibility of a merger now. ”Whether it is Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti, civic bodies, or any other local self-government election, workers and local citizens want the NCP to remain a strong, independent party. Ajit Pawar wanted this as well. Initially, there was a strong desire among both parties to merge and strengthen Maharashtra, which was why these discussions took place. However, there is no desire for a merger now,” Shinde said.
Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh questioned Sunil Tatkare’s statement, asking as to why he (Tatkare) was bringing up the merger issue now. “Discussions regarding an NCP merger did happen at one point, there is no longer any discussion or possibility of a merger,” he said.