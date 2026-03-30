As MLA Sunil Shelke calls for NCPs’ merger, Tatkare says Sunetra Pawar will take ‘ultimate decision’

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Nationalist Congress Party Maharashtra president Sunil Tatkare said Monday the decision on a potential merger of the two NCP factions rests with Sunetra Pawar after party MLA Sunil Shelke raised the issue again.
NCP MLA Sunil Shelke, known for his closeness to the late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, suggested on Sunday that it is still “possible for both NCP groups to unite and it is not too late yet.” “If the leaders of Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction accept the leadership of Sunetra Pawar and both parties come together, we would be very proud. If our party grows stronger, everyone must take a positive stand,” Shelke told reporters in Talegaon.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Tatkare said it was up to the NCP national president to decide on the merger. “She will take the ultimate decision,” he said.
“I had never opposed it even at that time. That question will arise only if a merger proposal comes forward. Those who do not accept Sunetra Pawar’s leadership may join other parties. But if both NCP groups unite under her leadership, I would be very happy,” he said when asked whether he was in favour of the merger.
However, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Anil Deshmukh said no discussion is underway about the two NCPs coming together. “There is no possibility of a merger.”
Immediately after the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28, leaders of the NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, claimed that the former NCP national president was keen on the merger and had held several rounds of discussions with them.
However, NCP leaders like Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal rejected any such contentions. Even Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that if any such discussion was underway, Ajit Pawar would have told him about it.
As NCP leaders continued to discount the possibility of a merger, leaders of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) stopped raising the issue, ruling out any merger in the future.