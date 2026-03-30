As MLA Sunil Shelke calls for NCPs’ merger, Tatkare says Sunetra Pawar will take ‘ultimate decision’

Sunil Tatkare said Sunetra Pawar will decide on a potential NCP merger after MLA Sunil Shelke suggested uniting the rival factions under her leadership. (File Photo)

Nationalist Congress Party Maharashtra president Sunil Tatkare said Monday the decision on a potential merger of the two NCP factions rests with Sunetra Pawar after party MLA Sunil Shelke raised the issue again.

NCP MLA Sunil Shelke, known for his closeness to the late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, suggested on Sunday that it is still “possible for both NCP groups to unite and it is not too late yet.” “If the leaders of Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction accept the leadership of Sunetra Pawar and both parties come together, we would be very proud. If our party grows stronger, everyone must take a positive stand,” Shelke told reporters in Talegaon.