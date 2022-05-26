Pune: NCP member ‘thrashed’ by former BJP office-bearer

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office-bearer Appa Jadhav was attacked at his office, allegedly by a former office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and others, at Narayan Peth in Pune on Wednesday.

An offence in this case was lodged at the Vishrambag police station against one Santosh Kamble and his accomplices, who were booked on charges of rioting and robbery.

Kamble and the other accused allegedly thrashed Jadhav and a video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

Kamble is a former BJP office-bearer but doesn’t hold any post in the party currently.

This is the latest in a series of clashes between BJP and NCP workers in the city this month.

On May 14, a group of NCP workers had allegedly slapped BJP spokesperson Vinayak Ambekar at his office over “objectionable content” posted about NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media. Ambekar had also lodged a complaint in this case at the Vishrambag police station.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

A scuffle had broken out between BJP and women NCP workers during a book release event in the city, attended by Union Minister Smriti Irani, last week. Women activists of NCP had lodged an FIR at the Deccan Gymkhana police station against BJP workers over the incident.