NCP leaders protest against minister’s charge on journalist in ink-throwing case

The City Unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday staged an agitation against Guardian minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil for demanding police action against a journalist who recorded the incident of ink throwing on him for a statement on Dr BR Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule and Bhaurao Patil.

A man was seen throwing ink on Patil on Saturday in an apparent protest against his statement that Ambedkar, Phule and Patil didn’t seek government grants for running educational institutions and instead, “begged” to arrange the funds. The use of the word “begged” triggered controversy with many Opposition leaders calling it an insult to the social reformers.

The state government has so far suspended 10 personnel including three officers for security lapse after the ink throwing incident.

Following the attack, Patil had demanded police action against the journalist who had recorded the incident of ink throwing on him, questioning how he managed to capture the incident on camera.

City NCP led by its chief Prashant Jagtap staged a protest on J M Road to condemn the demand of Patil to take police action against the journalist. “The media person recorded the incident as part of his duty but the state minister demanded enquiry of how the video was recorded by the journalist and the police summoned the journalist but later let him go due to criticism,” said Jagtap.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to suppress the voice of the opposition and putting pressure on media performing its duty. “The NCP would continue to stand by the media to retain its independence and ensure strengthening of democracy,” Jagtap said.