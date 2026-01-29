‘I’ll never be able to now’: Pune NCP leader on the ‘thank you’ call to Ajit Pawar that didn’t go through

Ajit Pawar was killed on Wednesday morning after a chartered aircraft carrying him and four others crashed while landing at Baramati airport.

A day after he was appointed leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the newly elected Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Nilesh Nikam wanted to speak to his party chief and thank him for entrusting him with the responsibility. But Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had already boarded the ill-fated flight from Mumbai to Baramati.

“I tried to reach him on the phone at 7 am, but his office staff conveyed that he had left for Baramati. ‘You try him after he lands in Baramati,’ they said. But I could not…and I will never be able to now,” an emotional Nikam, who is set to be the leader of the Opposition in the PMC, said.