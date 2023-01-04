NCP leader Dhananjay Munde meets with road accident in Maharashtra, suffers minor injuries

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde suffered minor injuries after his car met with an accident in the Beed district of Maharashtra early Wednesday. The former leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council informed about the incident on Facebook.

“While returning home after a day of public events in my constituency and meetings with workers, my car suffered a small accident at Azad Chowk in Parli after the driver lost control of the vehicle. I have received minor injuries in the chest and doctors have advised me to rest. There’s nothing to worry and people should not believe in rumours,” said Munde in a Facebook post.

Beed District Superintendent of Police Nandakumar Thakur said that the accident took place in Parli town sometime past midnight. “The injuries sustained by Mr. Munde are not grievous in nature. Officials from the local police station will establish contact with him and get more details. Further probe is on,” the officer said.

On December 24, the personal vehicle of Jaykumar Gore, the BJP MLA from the Man assembly constituency, plunged into a ditch on the Pune-Pandharpur highway near Phaltan. The MLA had suffered injuries to the chest and was admitted to a hospital in Pune.