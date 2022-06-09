NCP picks Eknath Khadse for Maharashtra Legislative Council poll

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse, who is facing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in the controversial MIDC land deal, has been picked by the party for the State Legislative Council seat. Ramraje Nimbalkar is the other NCP candidate. The election is scheduled for June 20.

“I was in BJP for 40 years. I played a crucial role in the growth of the party in Maharashtra. I was promised that I would be given an important role, including that of a state governor. But nothing came my way. The BJP ignored me but NCP chief Sharad Pawar has shown confidence in me. I worked relentlessly for the growth of BJP, now I am doing my best for the spread of NCP,” Khadse told reporters after his name was announced on Thursday.

“I have seen many ups and downs in life. I never thought I would rise high in my political career. I became an MLA, a minister and opposition leader. Becoming an MLC is not a big thing but BJP pushed me to the side while NCP gave me support. It has rehabilitated me,” Khadse said.

On the issue of BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde being denied a nomination, Khadse said, “Injustice has been done to Panjaka. The Munde family has made immense contributions to the rise of BJP and the development of the state, but those who joined BJP yesterday have been given prime posts and nominations. People like Pankaja Munde continue to be ignored.”

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut termed the decision to not pick Pankaja Munde as “BJP’s internal matter”. “But it seems attempts are underway to wipe out the names of (Gopinath) Munde and (Pramod) Mahajan families. There is someone behind the curtains who is calling the shots,” Raut said. “When BJP-Shiv Sena government ruled the state for the first time, the Munde and Mahajan families were close to the Shiv Sena. They strengthened the BJP in the state. Panjaka is an OBC leader whose popularity has been rising at state and national level. Denying her the council seat leads to doubts whether someone is deliberately doing it,” he alleged.