Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

NCP downplays Ajit Pawar’s ‘missing act,’ but he keeps mum

Ajit Pawar had attended the first day of the convention where he also delivered a speech. However, on the second day, Pawar skipped the session and went to his maternal grandmother's place at Deolali Pravara, about 50 km from Shirdi.

NCP Leader Ajit Pawar (File Photo)

THE Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has downplayed the “missing act” of party leader Ajit Pawar from its Shirdi convention on Saturday. The party has said that Ajit Pawar, who is the Leader of Opposition, did not attend the concluding session of its convention “due to some personal work.”

The decision to skip the event on a day when an ailing NCP chief Sharad Pawar went all the way from Mumbai to Shirdi to attend the convention had triggered speculation that Ajit Pawar was “unhappy” in the party.

NCP’s state chief Jayant Patil, however, told reporters in Shirdi: “Ajit Pawar had a pre-decided family event at his maternal grandmother’s place…He had told me in advance about it.” Ajit Pawar, though, made no comments on the subject on Sunday.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 04:27:07 am
