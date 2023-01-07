scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

NCP doubles down on Ajit Pawar’s remark on ‘Swarajya rakshak Sambhaji’

Pawar had recently stated that he would prefer to use 'Swarajya rakshak' for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and the ruling BJP had attacked him over the comment.

Ajit Pawar (File)
Listen to this article
NCP doubles down on Ajit Pawar’s remark on ‘Swarajya rakshak Sambhaji’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

To counter the statewide agitation by the ruling BJP against leader of opposition Ajit Pawar’s statement — who said he will continue to use ‘Swarajya rakshak’ instead of ‘Dharamveer’ for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj – the city NCP unit on Friday unveiled stickers of ‘Swarajya rakshak Sambhaji’, while giving a grand
welcome to Pawar for “taking on the ruling party to task” on various issues.

Pawar had recently stated that he would prefer to use ‘Swarajya rakshak’ for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and the ruling BJP had attacked him over the comment.

On Thursday, Pawar reiterated that he would continue to use ‘Swarajya rakshak’ for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and alleged that the ruling alliance was trying to divert public attention from real issues affecting the people by launching a protest against him.

More from Pune

“The city NCP has made 10,000 stickers of Swarajya rakshak Sambhaji and we would be putting them up on vehicles and doors of houses,” said city NCP chief Prashant Jagtap. Party chief Sharad Pawar had recently said that it was up to each person to use either ‘Swarajya rakshak’ or ‘dharamveer’ for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and there should not be any objection to it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Workplace Tour
Delhi Confidential: Workplace Tour
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 05:27 IST
Next Story

Lodge FIR against liquor factory owner: protesters demand at Zira gathering

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close