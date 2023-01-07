NCP doubles down on Ajit Pawar’s remark on ‘Swarajya rakshak Sambhaji’

To counter the statewide agitation by the ruling BJP against leader of opposition Ajit Pawar’s statement — who said he will continue to use ‘Swarajya rakshak’ instead of ‘Dharamveer’ for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj – the city NCP unit on Friday unveiled stickers of ‘Swarajya rakshak Sambhaji’, while giving a grand

welcome to Pawar for “taking on the ruling party to task” on various issues.

Pawar had recently stated that he would prefer to use ‘Swarajya rakshak’ for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and the ruling BJP had attacked him over the comment.

On Thursday, Pawar reiterated that he would continue to use ‘Swarajya rakshak’ for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and alleged that the ruling alliance was trying to divert public attention from real issues affecting the people by launching a protest against him.

“The city NCP has made 10,000 stickers of Swarajya rakshak Sambhaji and we would be putting them up on vehicles and doors of houses,” said city NCP chief Prashant Jagtap. Party chief Sharad Pawar had recently said that it was up to each person to use either ‘Swarajya rakshak’ or ‘dharamveer’ for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and there should not be any objection to it.