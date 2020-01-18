NCP directs Barate to step down from post of LoP in Pune civic body

NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Friday directed Barate to leave the post, said sources. NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Friday directed Barate to leave the post, said sources.

The NCP on Friday asked its corporator Dilip Barate to step down from the post of leader of opposition in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Barate had replaced Chetan Tupe last year after the latter was made the city unit chief of the NCP. Tupe has now been elected to the state legislative assembly and also holds the responsibility of city NCP.

According to sources, Pawar had expressed displeasure over the non-cooperative behaviour of Barate towards NCP candidate Sachin Dodke during the assembly elections. Dodke lost the election by a narrow margin and received less votes from the area represented by the two NCP corporators in the PMC.

The NCP is likely to consider Dodke to lead the party in PMC by appointing him as the leader of opposition. His appointment is crucial considering the civic elections are just two years away.

Last month, the ruling BJP had appointed Dheeraj Ghate in place of Srinath Bhimale as its leader in the PMC. The chairperson of standing committee was also changed and Hemant Rasane was given the responsibility, replacing Sunil Kamble, who was elected to the state assembly.

