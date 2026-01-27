NCP declares Nilesh Nikam its leader in PMC; NCP(SP) names Sopan Chavan

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The NCP, which emerged as the second largest party after BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Tuesday declared Nilesh Nikam its leader in the civic body.
The NCP(SP) which has three corporators, in PMC has named Sopan Chavan as its leader in the civic body.
Nikam is a senior corporator returning to PMC as elected member after 14 years. He was elected to the civic body thrice earlier, and held position of Chairperson of Standing Committee during NCP rule in PMC.
In elections to the PMC, results of which were declared on January 16, the BJP won 119 of the 165 seats while Ajit Pawar-led NCP won 27 seats.
Congress won 15 seats, NCP(SP) won three seats and Shiv Sena (UBT) won one seats.
As per the rules, all the political parties have to form their respective groups officially by submitting details of its winning candidates as well as leader of the group to Divisional Commissioner of Pune.
Thereafter, the first meeting of civic general body is organised to elect Mayor and Deputy Mayor of civic body.
The election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor is scheduled on February 6.
“The civic administration have to publish notice for election of Mayor after the groups of political parties and their leaders in PMC are decided. The notice period is for a week,” said Yogita Bhosale, Municipal Secretary of PMC.
The post of Mayor is reserved for women corporator elected in general category. Thus, the 76 male corporators are out of race.
The BJP, being the single largest party, is all set to have its one of its corporators elected as Mayor for which many are being considered.
“The post of Mayor is reserved for women so the Leader of BJP who will become Leader of House in PMC will be a male corporator. There are many contenders for the post so name is yet to be finalised,” said a BJP leader.
After the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, the formation of Standing Committee, City Improvement Committee, Legal Committee, Women and Child Welfare Committee, Sports Committee will be done with corporates as members and one of the member of each committee will be elected as Chairperson of the respective committees.
