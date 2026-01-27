NCP declares Nilesh Nikam its leader in PMC; NCP(SP) names Sopan Chavan

The NCP, which emerged as the second largest party after BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Tuesday declared Nilesh Nikam its leader in the civic body.

The NCP(SP) which has three corporators, in PMC has named Sopan Chavan as its leader in the civic body.

Nikam is a senior corporator returning to PMC as elected member after 14 years. He was elected to the civic body thrice earlier, and held position of Chairperson of Standing Committee during NCP rule in PMC.

In elections to the PMC, results of which were declared on January 16, the BJP won 119 of the 165 seats while Ajit Pawar-led NCP won 27 seats.