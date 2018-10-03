NCP considers fielding Ajit Pawar’s son from Maval for Lok Sabha elections

Parth Pawar Parth Pawar

THE NATIONALIST Congress Party seems to be keen on fielding senior party leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth from Maval constituency. Parth, 26, is the older of Ajit Pawar’s two sons. He is an active member of the NCP’s youth wing, but has never contested a major election.

Though Parth has rarely been seen in public functions, top NCP leaders believe that the Pawar name may work favourably in the Maval parliamentary constituency, which includes parts of both Pune and Raigad districts. Party leaders pointed out that their candidates had lost in both Maval and Shirur constituencies, and the NCP was losing its grip over the better part of Pune district.

The Pune Lok Sabha seat is contested by the Congress while only the Baramati Lok Sabha seat remains with the NCP, which it has never lost in the last 25 years. “We want to regain our presence in Pune and therefore we will go all out to capture the Maval seat,” said a top leader.

State NCP spokesperson Sanjay Tatkare said, “There is a growing feeling among a section of party workers and leaders that Parth should be fielded from Maval constituency. Though he may not be much of a known name in Maval, it won’t take him long to establish himself as he comes from the Pawar family.”

Tatkare claimed the “Pawar magic” was well-known in Pimpri-Chinchwad and other areas in Pune district. In Raigad district, the NCP would leave no stone unturned to ensure Parth’s victory, he said.

While NCP leaders in Pimpri-Chinchwad said they were not aware of plans to field Parth from the Maval seat, NCP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president Sanjog Waghere said, “We will abide by the party’s decision. If Ajit Pawar takes the decision, we will have no problem in putting our best efforts to ensure Parth’s success”.

Yogesh Behl, considered a close associate of Ajit Pawar in Pimpri-Chinchwad, said he was not aware of any such move. “Whatever decision our party leaders Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar take, we will go by it,” he said.

Parth Pawar, however, said he has not made up his mind about contesting the election yet.

“Yes, I have heard about the party leaders’ and workers’ demand, but I have not decided on contesting the election. If my father asks me to contest, then I will decide what to do,” he said. Parth said as of now, he was busy working for the party. “I am focussing on how to increase my father’s appeal in rural areas as he is already quite popular in urban areas, ” he said.

On the other hand, Maval sitting MP and Shiv Sena leader Shrirang Barne said he was not worried about who the NCP candidate will be. “I will be re-elected in the 2019 election from Maval constituency, that’s for sure,” he said.

Barne said the Pawars could “field any member of their family from anywhere in the state”. “Every party is free to field its candidate. I am not bothered about who is contesting against me because I rely on the work I do for my people, and not on the weakness or strength of opponents,” he said.

