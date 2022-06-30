NCP, Congress express satisfaction with Uddhav leadership, rebel leader blames them for turmoil in Sena

As the BJP begins celebrations after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as chief minister of the state on Wednesday, ending the two-and-a-half-year rule of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the party’s allies — the NCP and Congress — expressed satisfaction with Thackeray’s leadership.

“The new alliance with the initiative of top leaders of Shiv Sena, the NCP and Congress came into being two-and-a-half years back. The MVA gave good governance under good leadership of Uddhav Thackeray,” said Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) state chief Jayant Patil.

On rebel Sena legislators’ allegation that deputy CM Ajit Pawar had allocated fewer funds for development works in their respective assembly constituencies, Patil said, “The allegations are false. They are just making allegation for the sake of it to give an excuse for their decision.”

Former CM Prithviraj Chavan said that his personal opinion was that Thackeray should have made a speech in the assembly before putting in his resignation. “He should have gone down fighting. Finally, it is his decision,” he said, adding the Congress would decide its further strategy in a meeting to be held on Thursday.

Rebel Sena legislator Deepak Kesarkar said that the resignation of Thackeray is a sad situation. “The Congress and the NCP are responsible for the situation. Also, Sena leader Sanjay Raut is responsible for the situation,” he said. He said the rebel Sena legislators were never against Thackeray, adding the only demand was to leave the MVA.