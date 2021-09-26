NCP, Congress, AAP seek action against BJP MLA for ‘using objectionable language against PMC officer’

The NCP, Congress and AAP on Sunday demanded that BJP MLA Sunil Kamble resign and be arrested for using objectionable language against a PMC woman officer. The three political parties held a protest after an audio clip allegedly of Kamble speaking to a woman officer of the civic body went viral.

Kamble was elected from the Pune cantonment seat on a BJP ticket. The NCP held a protest outside his residence while Congress held a protest at Balgandharva chowk.

But Kamble denied he had used any objectionable language against the woman officer. “The audio clip that is going viral has nothing to do with me. It does not contain my voice. I am going to file a police complaint against those who are behind this bid to defame me…My opponents have hatched this conspiracy to defame me in view of the ensuing elections.”

NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade said, “In the audio clip, Kamble is heard using absolutely atrocious language while speaking to woman officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation. He is heard asking the officer to foot the bill of a contractor for an incomplete work. The kind of language that has been used by the MLA against the woman officer is simply shocking.” “We demand his resignation as well as the filing of an FIR against him,” he added.

City Congress women’s wing chief Sonali Marne said, “The police should arrest the MLA as he has outraged the modesty of a woman officer. We are shocked at the language a BJP MLA can use against a woman officer. Is this the so-called culture of BJP, which it often keeps talking about? The RSS, which is the parent body of BJP, should hold cultural camp for BJP members rather than so-called intellectual camps.”

AAP leader Mukund Kirdat said, “If this is the language a BJP MLA uses against a woman officer, then BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil should explain whether this is the new culture of BJP. The kind of language that the MLA has used against an officer, then one can imagine how he must be behaving with ordinary citizens. The police should file an FIR against the MLA for harassment of an officer.”