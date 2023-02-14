NCP City unit vice-president, wife held for assault following road rage episode

PUNE City Police on Tuesday arrested the City unit Vice President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dayanand Irkal, and his wife Sandhya and booked two more persons for allegedly assaulting and outraging the modesty of a woman lawyer following an incident of road rage in Pune.

The incident took place on Monday night around 8.45 pm in Senapati Bapat Road area when the 25-year-old complainant, a practising lawyer, was riding her bike, and Irkal (50) and Sandhya (45) along with two others were travelling in a four-wheeler.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Chatushrungi police station, the accused persons had an argument with the complainant after she honked at their car, which was moving slowly, to seek the way ahead on the road. The FIR stated that during the argument, Irkal allegedly misbehaved with the complainant, outraging her modesty, while Sandhya hit her with footwear. Two other persons in the car, one of whom was a woman, manhandled the complainant and also hurled abuses at her, the lawyer said, according to police officials.

Police have booked Irkal, his wife and two others on charges of assault with intent to outrage modesty, causing hurt and intentional insult under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Dayanand Irkal and Sandhya Irkal were placed under arrest on Tuesday morning and have been remanded to police custody for a day. We have launched a probe to identify two other suspects,” said an officer from Chatushrungi police station.