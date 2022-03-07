NCP, BJP workers clash in Pimpri-Chichwad as Fadnavis comes visiting

A CHAPPAL was thrown at the car of Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis when he come to inaugurate a development project in Purna Nagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad around 5 on Sunday evening.

Before Fadnavis arrived for the event, NCP and BJP leaders and workers indulged in a verbal duel and slogan-shouting. While the NCP accused the BJP of corruption in PCMC, BJP leaders were shouting slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tension prevailed in the area for more than hour as the belligerent political leaders and workers charged at each other. A senior official from Pimpri Chinchwad police confirmed they had to resort to mild lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

Namdeo Dhake, BJP PCMC House leader, said, “The chappal did not land on the car. Some of our workers said they had seen the the footwear flying over the car. We have condemned the act as this is not the culture of Pimpri-Chinchwad. In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest but it should be through democratic means.”

NCP spokesperson Yogesh Behl said,”We also heard about someone throwing the footwear. I am sure that person was not our party leader. But we also condemn such an act. We believe in following democratic principles of protest. Any form of violent act is condemnable.”

Meanwhile, Fadnavis, who inaugurated as many as eight development projects including the Atal Bihari Vajapyee garden, a multipurpose hall and a sports ground, said, “It will make no different to us if some people resort to showing black flags. They themselves did not do anything when in power. Now that we have implemented development projects, they are resorting to protest. They do not want to work but want to claim credit.”

Fadnavis said the protest was condemnable. “Vajpayee was a global leader. He represented India in the United Nations. The nation benefitted from his leadership qualities,” he said.

Mayor Usha Dhore, Deputy Mayor Hiranani Ghule, BJP House leader Namdeo Dhake, party leaders like Eknath Pawar, Raju Durge, Anuradha Gorkhe, Babu Nair, Tushar Hinge and others were also present.