NCP attacks BJP for ‘flouting’ Covid norms during new office inauguration

AFTER CRITICISING the NCP’s city unit for violating Covid rules while inaugurating its new office recently, the BJP’s city unit allegedly repeated the same violations by holding a rally outside its new office on Friday. The rally also caused a traffic jam on the main road from PMC to Shaniwarwada.

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil inaugurated the office near Mangala theatre adjoining the civic body headquarters. Party workers also carried out a procession on Jangli Maharaj Road after the function.

The crowd for the inauguration and the stage set up for the function alongside the main city road led to a traffic jam and caused inconvenience to citizens. Later, the local police had to stop traffic movement on the road.

NCP took the opportunity to criticise BJP for allowing a large gathering when there is a new variant of the Covid. “We congratulate the city BJP for its new office, but the party has violated Covid rules during the function. A large gathering during the function has caused a threat to the health of citizens during the pandemic, especially when there is concern over a new variant of Covid,” said city NCP spokesperson Pradeep Deshmukh.

The city BJP leaders also defaced the city’s skyline by putting up large hoardings near the civic body’s main building, and the civic administration turned a blind eye to it, he alleged.