NCP turncoat wins as BJP enters Pune district cooperative bank, Ajit Pawar admits setback

In what is perceived as a setback to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) turncoat has won a seat for the BJP in the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank. Pradeep Kand, who had crossed over to the BJP from the NCP, was elected as one of the directors of the bank as the results were declared on Tuesday.

But for this setback, the NCP swept the elections, winning the other six seats. Elections were held for seven of the 21 director positions of the bank.

Kand defeated another NCP heavyweight Suresh Ghule by 11 votes. Ajit Pawar, while speaking to the media in Pune, acknowledged the setback and said he would analyse why the NCP had fallen short of 11 votes.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar (Baramati) and six other sitting MLAs — Dilip Walse Patil (Ambegaon), Ashok Pawar (Shirur), Sanjay Jagtap(Purandhar), Sangram Thopte(Bhor) Datta Bharne(Indapur) and Dilip Mohite (Khed) — were elected unopposed as directors of the bank.

Pune District Central Cooperative Bank is one of the strong cooperative banks in the state with good financial health. The bank lends to sugar mills and milk cooperatives and has a healthy turnover. The NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, has been controlling it for many terms.

Elections to cooperative banks are held indirectly with cooperative societies and bodies electing directors of the bank.