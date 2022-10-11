NCP threatens agitation if govt does not give Rs 10,000 crore for civic works in extended PMC area

The NCP on Tuesday threatened to launch a protest unless the government provides the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Rs 10,000 crore funds to develop basic civic facilities in villages that have been included in civic jurisdiction.

“11 villages were merged in PMC limits in 2017 and 23 more were included in 2021. However, the newly merged areas are suffering from lack of basic civic infrastructure like roads, drainage, water supply, sewage treatment and health facilities. These civic works need to be taken up immediately. The civic administration should demand Rs 10,000 crore for meeting the basic infrastructure needs of the newly merged area in PMC,” said Jagtap.

An NCP delegation led by the party’s Pune unit chief Prashant Jagtap, Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan, legislators Chetan Tupe and Sunil Tingre, and other party leaders, met the municipal commissioner with demands to improve civic conditions in the extended area of PMC.

“We have told the civic administration to resolve these issues or we will have to launch an agitation against it,” said Jagtap.

“A delegation led by Ajit Pawar will soon meet the Chief Minister with the demand for funds for developing basic infrastructure in the villages recently merged in PMC. Also, other important civic issues will be taken up with the state government,” said Vandana Chavan.

The delegation also urged the civic administration to commission 60 overhead water tanks constructed under 24/7 water supply project to resolve water issues in the city. “The riverbed is getting smaller due to ongoing riverfront development project. The civic administration should give their clarification on it,” said Chavan.

All city roads have potholes and directions should be issued to immediately repair them, said Chetan Tupe, adding that open dumping of garbage is rampant across the city and needs to be checked.

The NCP also raised the issue of stray dog and stray pig menace in the city.