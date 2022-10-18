scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

NCP accuses BJP of graft in cleaning of storm water drainage

NCP chief Prashant Jagtap urged deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis to hold an enquiry into awarding of civic contract for cleaning of stormwater drains.

Pune NCP chief Prashant Jagtap. (Twitter/@NCPPuneCity)

Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) hit out at the BJP, accusing it of corruption in cleaning of storm water drainage and causing suffering to citizens due to water logging across the city.

“The city has witnessed heavy rains in the past too but the cleaning of storm water drainage ensured that there was no flooding or water logging in the city. However, the BJP, in its five-year tenure, was busy in corrupt practices while ignoring the necessary work of cleaning of drains ahead of monsoon. It is due to their pathetic handling of the situation that citizens are suffering,” said city NCP chief Prashant Jagtap.

He urged deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to hold an enquiry into awarding of civic contract for cleaning of stormwater drains. “The BJP, in its five-year rule, ignored the cleaning of storm water drains and instead, blamed the Congress-NCP for the situation that arose,” Jagtap said. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should apologise to citizens or face their wrath in the forthcoming civic elections.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 09:54:36 pm
After the rains, the blame game

