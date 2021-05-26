NCP accuses BJP corporator of accessing data of Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries

The NCP on Wednesday accused BJP corporator Bapu Karne of accessing data of Covid-19 vaccine beneficiares amid claims that beneficiaries in Karne’s electoral area had received Covid vaccination certificates from him.

“Elected representatives of the ruling BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have accessed the data of citizens registered for vaccination. They are congratulating beneficiaries on their mobile phones and sending vaccination certificates to them,” said city NCP chief Prashant Jagtap. He added that BJP corporator Bapu Karne was messaging beneficiaries of Covid vaccine in his electoral ward.

However, Karne said that the allegations are politically motivated. “I have not got any data from the civic administration. I have merely congratulated citizens for getting vaccinated. Elections are round the corner so the opposition is making it a political issue,” Karne said.

Jagtap said the issue about leakage of data that comprises mobile phone and Aadhar card details to BJP corporators has been raised with the civic administration. “The PMC has so far not taken any action but we have also approached the city police on the issue,” Jagtap said.



“There must be many more BJP corporators involved in such practice and it will be clear soon. Meanwhile, the civic administration seems to be under complete pressure from the ruling BJP to not take action against the illegal practice of leaking of data,” he added.

The AAP has also raised the issue with the Office of the Chief Minister and Prime Minister, calling it a serious breach of privacy. “An elected corporator has been found to be illegally obtaining the data of vaccination and sending it to the vaccination recipient with his own certificate along with the central government certificate. Citizens give certain data to authorities in good faith under a fiduciary relationship. Obtaining such data and revealing it to others is a serious crime,” said Vijay Kumbhar, state organiser for AAP.

“Citizens need to register online on the CoWin app for vaccinations. Mobile numbers and Aadhar card numbers also have to be mentioned in the online application. After vaccination, the OTP number is sent to the mobile number of the concerned citizen to get the certificate of vaccination. The certificate can be viewed and downloaded only after entering the OTP number on the CoWin app. That means such certificates can be seen and downloaded by authorised users only. However, the manner in which the said corporator in the Wadgaon Sheri Assembly constituency obtained and sent the Central Government certificate to citizens on WhatsApp is questionable,”Kumbhar added.

