NCMC card mandatory for MSRTC travel concessions from August 1: Transport Minister Sarnaik

So far, around 51 lakh citizens across Maharashtra have registered for the NCMC. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday announced that passengers eligible for travel concessions on Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will be required to carry the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) mandatorily from August 1 to avail benefits under various government schemes.

The move is aimed at digitising the state’s concessional travel system and curbing its misuse, replacing paper-based processes with cashless ticketing and automated record-keeping.

About NCMC

The NCMC will serve as the single mandatory instrument for passengers seeking concessional fares on MSRTC buses.

Speaking about the initiative, Sarnaik, who is also the MSRTC chairman, said, “The NCMC system is being implemented to ensure that women, senior citizens and Amrit senior citizens receive government travel concessions smoothly and transparently. The initiative will modernise ticketing operations, eliminate issues like shortage of change, improve accountability and help build a more efficient public transport system. We appeal to all eligible passengers to obtain and activate their cards before August 1 so that they can continue availing concession benefits without interruption.”