NCMC card mandatory for MSRTC travel concessions from August 1: Transport Minister Sarnaik

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Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday announced that passengers eligible for travel concessions on Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will be required to carry the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) mandatorily from August 1 to avail benefits under various government schemes.
The move is aimed at digitising the state’s concessional travel system and curbing its misuse, replacing paper-based processes with cashless ticketing and automated record-keeping.
The NCMC will serve as the single mandatory instrument for passengers seeking concessional fares on MSRTC buses.
Speaking about the initiative, Sarnaik, who is also the MSRTC chairman, said, “The NCMC system is being implemented to ensure that women, senior citizens and Amrit senior citizens receive government travel concessions smoothly and transparently. The initiative will modernise ticketing operations, eliminate issues like shortage of change, improve accountability and help build a more efficient public transport system. We appeal to all eligible passengers to obtain and activate their cards before August 1 so that they can continue availing concession benefits without interruption.”
Schemes covered
The NCMC will apply to several existing schemes: 50 per cent discount for women under Mahila Samman Scheme, 50 per cent discount for passengers aged 65-75, free travel for senior citizens above 75 under Amrut Senior Citizen Scheme, monthly passes at 66.67 per cent discount for school students, and free passes for girl students up to Class 12 under Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Scheme.
Registration and card distribution
So far, around 51 lakh citizens across Maharashtra have registered for the NCMC. Of these, over 1.70 lakh cards have been processed in the Pune division alone up to May 2026. Across the state, nearly 25 lakh cards have already been activated.
To facilitate registration and card issuance, more than 4,000 NCMC distribution centres have been set up across Maharashtra. In the Pune division, 91 agents have been appointed specifically for this purpose. Cards can be obtained from ST bus depots and authorised agents.
Documents required
The card issued will be linked to the official identity relevant to each category of beneficiary. Students will receive cards mapped to their Saral numbers, while senior citizens and women will be issued Aadhaar-linked cards.
Persons with disabilities will receive cards linked to their UDID numbers. Freedom fighters, journalists, and state awardees can obtain their cards from the respective divisional headquarters.
A new smart card costs Rs 199. Passengers who submit their old smart card can obtain the new one for a reduced fee of Rs 149. Cards will be issued within 30 days of registration.
Concessional tickets will be issued through the card’s wallet, which can be topped up using cash or UPI. Passengers who do not carry the card will be charged the full fare.
Action against overcharging
Sarnaik warned any distribution centre found collecting excess charges from beneficiaries will have its licence cancelled immediately, and further action will be initiated. He urged citizens to report such instances to the authorities.
Tackling tech issues
With a surge in applications ahead of the August 1 deadline, some card seekers have reported long waiting times and server glitches at distribution centres in Pune.
Responding to this, Arun Siya, Divisional Controller, Pune, told The Indian Express that a token system has been introduced to manage the rush. “In cases of a server glitch, there is a delay in registering documents required for new cards. We report such issues to the higher authority and attempt to resolve them as soon as possible,” he said.