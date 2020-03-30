NCL to fast-track work on key drug-making ingredients

This will help reduce the Indian pharmaceutical industry’s dependency on China for import of APIs. This will help reduce the Indian pharmaceutical industry’s dependency on China for import of APIs.

The Pune-based CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) has been roped in to identify and synthesise key Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) needed to manufacture major drugs in India.

India’s pharmaceutical industry is currently dependent on China for these APIs. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a special budgetary package for production of bulk drug parks – common infrastructural facilities and production-linked incentive schemes for key ingredients required for drug manufacture.

“Three to four research works on intermediate or bulk chemicals are underway at NCL. These will now be fast tracked. For some more molecules, most efficient routes considering process intensification, plant safety, cost of raw materials and other aspects have been designed,” the NCL said in a statement on Monday.

Under the initiative, 51 APIs or bulk drugs have been identified and many of them are based on chemical synthesis, which is the NCL’s area of expertise for NCL. At least 27 of the bulk drugs cover therapeutic class like anti-viral, retro-viral, antibacterial, anti-fungal, cardiovascular, diabetes, cholesterol lowering, anti-cancer to pain killers.

