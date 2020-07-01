Pune: NCL staffers in home isolation after colleague tests positive for Covid

According to the official statement issued by NCL, the staffer has not reported for work since the last 10 days. (Representational Image) According to the official statement issued by NCL, the staffer has not reported for work since the last 10 days. (Representational Image)

Some staffers from the administration division of CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) have gone into self-isolation, after an employee of the division tested positive for Covid-19. According to the official statement issued by NCL, the staffer has not reported for work since the last 10 days.

“One employee of CSIR-NCL was found positive for Covid-19 and is presently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Only a small section of people who work in the same room are following self-quarantine or isolation since June 30,” read the official statement issued on Wednesday.

All laboratories have remained shut since the nation-wide lockdown was imposed in March. Research students were also asked to vacate the campus just before the lockdown was implemented. Over a month later, towards the end of April, the administration department resumed work as officials had to clear pending work of bill clearances. Since the resumption of administrative work, NCL had installed a fumigation chamber, and all staffers entering the campus were thermally screened.

The reported Covid-19 patient had minimum contact with others in CSIR-NCL as his job was largely restricted to desk work, said NCL authorities. “CSIR-NCL is taking all precautions. All other activities including research, administration, accounts and purchase are functioning as per the guidelines issued by the concerned central, state and local government authorities,” stated the institute.

