NCL sero-survey: Samples of 24 persons show antibodies

A sero-survey conducted on the employees of a research institution in the city and their families has found that 7 per cent of volunteers have developed antibodies against Covid-19.

Recently, 339 volunteers – scientists, research students and administrative staff of CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) and CSIR-Unit for Research and Development of Information Products (URDIP), along with their family members, had participated in this sero-survey, the results of which were released on Friday.

According to the results, samples of 24 persons showed presence of antibodies for Covid-19. Among them were 18 males and six females. They included nine staff, five students and seven family members.

Only six persons out of 148 residing inside the NCL colony had antibodies, whereas 15 who resided outside the colony had greater exposure to this virus, the survey suggested. Three hostel residents also showed presence of antibodies.

Such surveys were previously conducted in cities, including Pune, Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and are helpful in understanding the extent of spread of coronavirus in a community.

The survey was part of the Phenome India programme in which scientists, students and staff of all labs under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research are tested for the presence of antibodies.

