NCL scientists develop novel technique to indigenously produce polymer used in packaging industry

A polymer that is widely used in the packaging industry, and is presently imported, will soon be made indigenously using a novel technique developed by scientists of CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL).

It is for the first time that this polymer has been successfully developed in India. Scientists say that the polymer, as an additive, can better mould, strengthen and allow high-performance plastics to be shaped into desired forms.

The polymer development technique was Thursday licensed out to SKYi Innovations LLP that manufactures Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT).

“Two or three specific commercially available raw materials are used to obtain the polymer, which is hyperbranched. The side products, too, after the chemical process, are later used in the making of other chemicals and can be recycled,” said Ashootosh Ambade, Principal Scientist at the Polymer Science and Engineering Division. His team has been working on this technique for the past four years.

“This polymer is also commonly used in the automotive industry where high-performance plastics are utilised,” added Ambade.

The chemical process, which is free of metals and solvents, is environment friendly, the NCL scientist said.