NCCS, NIAB get National Control Laboratory status, will test and certify Covid-19 vaccines

Pune-based National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) and Hyderabad-based National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) have got the status of National Control Laboratory.

The Department of Biotechnology has now extended the vaccine batch testing and quality control authorization to two of its institutions in Pune and Hyderabad. It will now enable them to perform tests and certify Covid-19 vaccines.

The move is expected to further expedite the vaccine manufacturing in the country since these two cities are where the vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are manufactured and shipped across the country and abroad.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, India had only one certifying and testing centre — the Central Drugs Laboratory at Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh.

NCCS is already a member-institute in the Indian SARS-Cov-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a consortium of institutes created by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for tracing variants and mutations of coronavirus. Besides, NCCS has been operational as one of the Covid-19 testing facilities in Pune.

Special laboratories at NCCS and NIAB have been established using the PM Cares Fund. Both these laboratories can test up to 60 batches of vaccines per month. These labs will not only test the quality of existing vaccines in India but are also capable of performing tests of new vaccine candidates, which are in various stages of trials.