NCC flags absence of dedicated training facility, 40-60% staff shortage for Maharashtra

4 min readPuneSep 30, 2026 10:14 PM IST
Top officials of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) have raised serious concerns over Maharashtra’s glaring lack of a dedicated training establishment despite the state being home to nearly 1.5 lakh cadets and seven group headquarters. Adding to the concern is a 40-60 per cent staff shortage across various levels of NCC establishments in the state. Officials have flagged the twin gaps as a major strain on the organisation’s ability to effectively train and administer its large cadet base.
Director General National Cadet Corps (DGNCC), Lt Gen Virendra Vats on Wednesday visited Group Headquarters NCC Pune to review various initiatives being undertaken by the NCC. Speaking to the media during the visit, Lt Gen Vats said, “From 2014 till now, the NCC has increased its strength from 14 lakh to 20 lakh. The training that we impart depends on the infrastructure available to us. NCC is a joint responsibility of the Centre and state governments. Like the officers come from Army, Navy and Air Force. So upto the level of Headquarters Directorate, staff is provided by the Central government. The civil staff of the Group Headquarters and Battalions is provided by the state government. So it is obvious that when our responsibilities are increasing and our canvass of activities is expanding, so is the requirement for the staff. So if there are challenges in staffing, it is going to affect the training and administration.”
Lt Gen Vats added, “A lot of financial burden has now been taken up by the Central government. There are a total of 831 NCC Battalions and 102 NCC Groups and 17 Directorates. It has been decided long ago that each group should have its dedicated training academy. If it is not there, we will have to go to schools and colleges and seek space and infrastructure from them for specific periods. A dedicated training academy is expected to have 12 to 15 acres of land, with accommodation and facilities for 500 to 1,000 cadets at a time, with separate sections for boys and girls, classrooms, areas for physical fitness and drill and specialised training facilities for drone and cyber training including dedicated labs, firing range, staff accommodation etc. This would need a budget of Rs 50 to 100 crore. For example Pune group has 20,000 cadets, but does not have a dedicated training academy. And that affects training and development. Now, the space for such an academy is to be provided by the state government so that development can be done with central funds. Meanwhile, we are setting up four dedicated centres for cyber training and also for drone training.”
Lt Gen Vats added, “If the NCC cadets are to be prepared for the Viksit Bharat vision, a dedicated training facility is a key requirement. 20 lakh cadets and 102 groups means around 20,000 in each group. Country needs around 100 dedicated academies. 12 are fully functioning now and land has been acquired for 30 to 40. Maharashtra does not have an academy till now. We are in consultation with the state government on which land can be allotted. I can’t answer the question when it will happen.”
Maj Gen Vivek Tyagi, Additional DG NCC Maharashtra Directorate, was also present during the visit and told the media, “As we undertake the expansion efforts, we are facing several challenges. The need for a dedicated training academy has been highlighted at all levels. The staffing of our groups and units is the responsibility of the state government. It is a constant challenge for us. Our hiring is all done after the approval from the Maharashtra Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare. The staff shortage that we are facing is at 40 to 60 per cent at various levels. Permanent recruitment has not happened for a long time. What is being released to us at periodic intervals is for outsourcing.”