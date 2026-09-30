NCC flags absence of dedicated training facility, 40-60% staff shortage for Maharashtra

Top officials of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) have raised serious concerns over Maharashtra’s glaring lack of a dedicated training establishment despite the state being home to nearly 1.5 lakh cadets and seven group headquarters. Adding to the concern is a 40-60 per cent staff shortage across various levels of NCC establishments in the state. Officials have flagged the twin gaps as a major strain on the organisation’s ability to effectively train and administer its large cadet base.

Director General National Cadet Corps (DGNCC), Lt Gen Virendra Vats on Wednesday visited Group Headquarters NCC Pune to review various initiatives being undertaken by the NCC. Speaking to the media during the visit, Lt Gen Vats said, “From 2014 till now, the NCC has increased its strength from 14 lakh to 20 lakh. The training that we impart depends on the infrastructure available to us. NCC is a joint responsibility of the Centre and state governments. Like the officers come from Army, Navy and Air Force. So upto the level of Headquarters Directorate, staff is provided by the Central government. The civil staff of the Group Headquarters and Battalions is provided by the state government. So it is obvious that when our responsibilities are increasing and our canvass of activities is expanding, so is the requirement for the staff. So if there are challenges in staffing, it is going to affect the training and administration.”