NCC contingent representing Maharashtra in R-Day Camp flagged off from Pune

After 45 days of gruelling training at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Group Headquarters at Pune, the contingent of NCC cadets representing Maharashtra in the Republic Day Camp 2022 was flagged off by Commander of the Group Headquarters Brigadier R K Gaikwad on Saturday.

The contingent, led by Lt Col Aniruddh Sinh, has two Associate NCC Officers Maj Arusha Shete and Second Officer Manoj Firange, as well as 57 cadets, including 34 boys and 23 girls.

Before the flagging-off ceremony, Brigadier Gaikwad addressed the contingent and complimented the trainees and cadets for their hard work and dedication during the training.

“Brigadier Gaikwad expressed confidence in the performance of the cadets. During the Republic Day Camp 2022, the cadets will compete with 16 other State Directorate Teams in various competitions, display the culture of Maharashtra and will also get to represent the state in the NCC Marching Contingent at Rajpath on the Republic Day 2022,” said a press statement issued through the Defence PRO, Pune.

The statement added, “The cadets showed full of enthusiasm, zeal and excitement as they embarked on this landmark journey of their lives. Wishing them well.”