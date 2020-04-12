NCC cadets support states, agencies with voluntary work under Exercise NCC Yogdan

As the lockdown continues, more states are in the process of requesting for NCC cadets. As the lockdown continues, more states are in the process of requesting for NCC cadets.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has to date deployed more than 2,000 cadets to provide assistance in the effort by state governments in voluntary work to control the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. More than 50,000 cadets have volunteered and are ready to be deployed as per requisition from governments.

Under the initiative, Exercise NCC Yogdan, a set of guidelines have been issued for temporary deployment of cadets to augment relief efforts and functioning of various agencies involved in fighting the outbreak. According to guidelines, cadets will not be employed in handling law and order situation or for active military duties. Only Senior Division boy and Senior Wing girl volunteer cadets above 18 years old are being mobilised in small and cohesive groups of eight to 20 under the supervision of permanent instructor staff or their associate NCC officers.

Since April 1, when Exercise NCC Yogdan was launched, around 2,000 cadets have already been deployed in 12 states and union territories in the country with maximum deployment in Tamil Nadu at 306. This number is increasing by the day, officials said.

As the lockdown continues, more states are in the process of requesting for NCC cadets. Headquarters Directorate General NCC is monitoring the number of cadets volunteering for the cause. Around 50,000 cadets have volunteered to contribute in the exercise and are ready to be deployed.

The state government and their agencies with whom the cadets are being deployed are ensuring that they get proper safety equipment like masks and gloves. Officials said cadets were not being employed in areas that are sealed or earmarked as hotspots.

Among the various duties performed by cadets are traffic management, supply chain management, preparation and packaging of food items, distribution of food and essential items, queue management, ensuring social distancing, manning control centres and CCTV control rooms. Apart from this, NCC cadets are also actively sensitising the public against COVID-19 through social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp.

