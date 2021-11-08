NCB witness Kiran Gosavi’s police custody extended by one day in cheating case

The police custody of Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness in the NCB drugs-on-cruise case, was extended by one day by a court in Pune on Monday.

Judicial magistrate first class R K Bafana Bhalgat passed an order in this regard.

Gosavi (37), the self-styled detective cited as an “independent witness” by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the case which led to the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, was arrested on October 28 in a cheating case lodged at Faraskhana police station in 2018.

The FIR at Faraskhana police station against Gosavi was lodged by a hotel management graduate, Chinmay Deshmukh (24), a resident of Kasba Peth in Pune, on May 29, 2018.

Gosavi had allegedly duped Deshmukh of Rs 3.09 lakh on false assurance of providing him a job at a hotel in Malaysia.

The police said they failed to arrest Gosavi in this case and he was declared absconder by the court in 2019.

But after Gosavi’s selfie with NCB case accused Aryan Khan went viral on social media, questions were raised about his presence at the NCB’s cruise ship raid on October 2.

The Pune City Police had issued a look out circular against Gosavi on October 13 to prevent him from leaving the country. On October 18, the police had arrested his assistant Sherbano Qureshi from Govandi, Mumbai, alleging that money in the cheating case went into her account.

Police had arrested Gosavi in this case on October 28, following which he was remanded to police custody till November 5 by a court for further investigation. The court later extended his police custody till November 8.

Prosecution lawyer Varsha Aslekar again sought extension of Gosavi’s custody by three days to probe his social media accounts. The police have so far recovered Rs 1 lakh from Gosavi.

Police said custodial interrogation is needed to recover the remaining amount Gosavi had allegedly taken from the complainant.

Meanwhile, the police received four more complaints of cheating against Gosavi, based on which one FIR was lodged at Lashkar police station and a complaint is being investigated by the Wanwadi police station.