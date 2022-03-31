NCB raids in Pune: 3 held with LSD, cocaine & charas

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) carried out two raids at different locations in Pune and seized ‘52 blots of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)’, ‘198 grams of charas’ and five grams of cocaine on Tuesday.

Three persons were arrested during the action, stated a press release issued by Brijendra Chowdhary, Zonal Director, NCB (Mumbai Zone)

In the first operation, the NCB Mumbai team nabbed two persons and recovered 123 grams of charas and five grams of cocaine from them. The seized contraband was of “intermediate quantity”.

Meanwhile, in another action, the NCB Mumbai team seized 52 blots of LSD of “commercial quantity” and 75 grams of charas, with the arrest of one person from Pune. Two separate offences were lodged regarding these seizures and further investigation was initiated.