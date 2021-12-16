NAWPC felicitates meritorious students

The National Association for the Welfare of the Physically Challenged (NAWPC) is an organisation that imparts computer education to visually impaired students and aids them with job opportunities through assistive technology.

On December 11, students who have excelled under NAWPC were felicitated at the ‘Successful Blind Students’ Ceremony’. Visually impaired and differently-abled students, who have passed the MS-CIT, as well as those who have excelled in music were felicitated.

For the last 21 years, NAWPC has been working for the welfare of visually impaired and differently-abled students from rural areas, and those from agricultural and working class families.

Apart from innovative projects like First Computer Training Centre for the Blind in Maharashtra, Computer Training Centre for the Handicapped Students, Digital Library, Recreation Centre, Scholarship Scheme and Barrier Free Hostel for visually impaired students in the city, many innovative activities were carried out by NAWPC.