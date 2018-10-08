Navy man booked for ‘rape’

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Based on a complaint filed by a woman who alleged that she was raped by man who had promised her marriage and a job in the Indian Navy, police have booked a person, who they said is serving in the Navy. The accused had allegedly threatened the woman and said he would post her photos on social media.

An FIR has been registered by the woman, who is in her 20s.

According to the complaint, the woman met the accused in 2015. The accused allegedly hid the fact that he already married. Sub-Inspector Ketaki Chavan of Bundgarden police station said: “The accused in the case made false promises of marriage and a job in the Navy to the complainant. As per our primary information, he works with the Navy and is currently out on a ship. So, the arrest is yet to be made.”

