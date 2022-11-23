Navy chief to be reviewing officer for Passing Out Parade

CHIEF OF Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar will be the reviewing officer for the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 143rd course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) to be held on November 30, confirmed officials on Tuesday.

The NDA POP, one of the most prestigious military events in the country, marks the culmination of the three-year, extremely demanding and arduous training at the academy.

As the reviewing officer of the parade, the Navy Chief — himself an alumnus of the academy — will inspect the parade line-up of the graduating cadets, address them, and also pin the medals on meritorious cadets.

The convocation will be held on November 29 and Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit will be the Chief Guest.

Each year, two courses of cadets pass out of the premier tri-services military academy — often hailed as the cradle of military leadership — which is based at Khadakwasla in Pune, overseeing the foothills of the Western Ghats.

After passing out of the NDA, the cadets head out for another year of pre-commissioning training at the academies of their respective armed forces – Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala located in Kannur district of Kerala, Indian Military Academy in Dehradun for Army, and the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Telangana.

The last POP, that of the 142nd course, was held on May 30 this year and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, was the Reviewing Officer for it. All three current service chiefs — Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari, Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar, and Army Chief General Manoj Pande — are from the 61st course of the academy. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan is also an alumnus of the academy.

This POP will be significant in the history of the NDA as it is the first such ceremony since the academy inducted its first batch of women cadets. Admitted in June, this batch of girl cadets has a strength of 19 — 10 for the Army, six for the Air Force and three for the Navy.