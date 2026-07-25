A handshake and a message of hope: Chief of Naval Staff visits amputee patients in Pune

Admiral Krishna Swaminathan visited the Artificial Limb Centre and Armed Forces Medical College, where he interacted with injured personnel undergoing rehabilitation.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
3 min readPuneJul 25, 2026 09:21 AM IST
Akkina Rajeev with Chief of Naval staff Indian Navy Admiral Krishna Swaminathan at ALC in Pune. (Express)Akkina Rajeev with Chief of Naval staff Indian Navy Admiral Krishna Swaminathan at ALC in Pune. (Express) Akkina has a below the knee amputation
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Akkina Rajeev, 35, a Leading Seaman Gunnery Sensor (LSGS) of the Navy, underwent a below-the-knee amputation earlier this year at Pune’s Artificial Limb Centre (ALC).

“I was on my way back to duty after a short vacation. I was trying to board a slow-moving train at Erode railway station when I lost my balance,” Rajeev recalled. He fell into the gap between the platform and the train, and his leg had to be amputated below the knee.

Rajeev said the incident has been particularly difficult because he is the sole breadwinner of his family.

On Thursday, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan met Rajeev and other patients undergoing rehabilitation at the ALC during his visit to Pune. It was his first visit to the institution since taking over as Chief of Naval Staff.

The Admiral also visited the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC). Brig C N Satish, Commandant of the ALC, Lt Gen Pankaj Rao, Commandant of AFMC, and other officials were present during the visit.

On Thursday, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan met Rajeev and other patients undergoing rehabilitation at the ALC during his visit to Pune. It was his first visit to the institution since taking over as Chief of Naval Staff. On Thursday, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan met Rajeev and other patients undergoing rehabilitation at the ALC during his visit to Pune. It was his first visit to the institution since taking over as Chief of Naval Staff.
(Express)

When asked by media persons on the importance of this visit to Pune’s AFMC and ALC, Admiral Swaminathan said that it has been an inspiring experience. “It is important for me to see the work being done across the tri-services,” he said while also noting in the visitors’ book about the mind-blowing work being done at ALC. “In the normal course of duty we lead naturally hazardous lives. Accidents do happen and it could be shattering. What is remarkable is the effort made here to rebuild lives, restore mobility and renew the confidence of our personnel to reintegrate into society,” Admiral Swaminathan told the media on the sidelines of his visit.

The Artificial Limb Centre provides prosthetic limbs, orthotic support and rehabilitation services to serving and retired armed forces personnel, their families and civilians.

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According to a post by the Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), Ministry of Defence, on X, the Chief of Naval Staff was briefed on the centre’s work in prosthetics, orthotics, rehabilitation medicine and assistive technologies. The post said he also visited rehabilitation facilities and reviewed indigenous technologies being used in patient care.

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Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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