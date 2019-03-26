Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba commissions NBC training facility at INS Shivaji

NAVY Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, who inaugurated the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) training facility at INS Shivaji on Monday, said the facility will enhance the training capability of Navy to deal with dangerous situations on warships, including an attack.

On Monday, Admiral Lanba inaugurated the facility, which is named Abhedya meaning impenetrable, symbolising the protective cover that is provided on Naval ships, which are fitted with nuclear, biological and chemical detection and protection systems. The facility will provide training to Navy sailors and officers in detection, protection against and decontamination of nuclear, biological and chemical agents.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Navy Chief said: “I am very happy to commission the maiden NBC simulator of the Indian Navy. NBC Defence plays a very important role onboard our ships. We already had two simulators for fire fighting and damage control and now we have the nuclear, biological and chemical simulator. Now, we can provide holistic training in all the three aspects of the NBC.”

Speaking about the significance of the facility, he said: “The facility is very significant because warships may face dangerous environments onboard and we need to have facilities for fire fighting or damage control to deal with flooding of seawater into the ship or in case there is a nuclear, biological or chemical attack. So, this facility will help us in training in that direction.”

During the event, the Admiral launched INS Shivaji website on the Indian Navy’s Portal and released the platinum jubilee logo with the theme ‘Propelling the Indian Navy since 1945’. The event was also attended by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Chief of Materiel, Vice Admiral GS Pabby and other senior officers of the Navy.

INS Shivaji, which is Navy’s premier technical training facility, will be celebrating 2019-20 as the ‘Platinum Jubilee Year’. The Institute, which was commissioned as HMIS Shivaji in 1945, trains personnel of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and several friendly foreign countries.

On his visit to the INS Shivaji, Admiral Lanba was accompanied by his wife Reena Lanba, who is the president of the Navy Wives Welfare Association. The Navy Chief, who is retiring on May 31, also reviewed various training facilities and other infrastructure and interacted with officers, sailors, defence civilians, security personnel as well as international trainees during his visit.