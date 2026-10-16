Fast, feast, repeat: Restaurants in the city serve festival on a plate

Written by Sameer Anasingaraju

As devotees observe fasts during Navratri, restaurants across Pune are giving their menus a seasonal makeover, bringing fasting-friendly dishes to the table while accommodating the dietary preferences of different communities. From sabudana khichadi and varai bhat to special Jain preparations, eateries are adapting their offerings so that customers do not have to compromise on taste while observing their religious traditions.

At Aai Cafe Pure Veg on Sinhagad Road, owner Vilas Salvi has been serving customers since 2009. The restaurant introduced a special Navratri menu around 2011, took a break for two years during the Covid-19 pandemic, and then resumed. The menu includes varai bhat, groundnut amti, potato bhaji and mirchi thecha, along with sabudana wada, sabudana khichadi, upwas raita, fries and lassi. Rather than relying on a few standard items, the restaurant brings together different accompaniments and preparations to make a more complete meal.

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Others focus on customising meals. At Peshwai Dining Hall in Sadashiv Peth, owner Kanchan Badamikar says the business draws on decades of experience in catering, although the dining hall itself began operating a few years ago. During Navratri, demand for upwas food rises and preparations are adjusted accordingly. “Jain and Gujarati people follow certain dietary restrictions strictly. For them, we customise and make items without onions, garlic, potatoes and carrots,” Badamikar says.

Fasting special thali from Peshwai Dining Hall. (Express) Fasting special thali from Peshwai Dining Hall. (Express)

]The restaurant also accommodates special requests from large groups, which, she says, helps avoid unnecessary food wastage while ensuring customers get meals suited to their preferences. Its offerings include a special upwas thali with several fasting-friendly items, while puran poli, basundi, moong halwa and jalebi can be prepared in special order.

Peshwai also emphasises the traditional practice of serving meals on banana leaves, which Badamikar says is rooted in Indian tradition and associated with the benefits of eating on natural leaves. She also sees it as a chance to introduce younger customers to a custom that may be unfamiliar to them. “During festivals, many foreigners also come and eat on banana leaves and learn about the benefits of eating on them,” she says.

Home-style food establishments are also expanding their offerings. Vidisha Kanthe, owner of Dish-Wish The Home Food Cafe in Kothrud, says the restaurant already offers special fasting dishes on selected days of the week, but during Navratri the menu extends across all nine days. It includes kachori, sabudana wada, sabudana khichadi, varai kheer and makhana kheer. The cafe also prepares salads combining fruits and vegetables, providing alternatives to the more familiar fried and starch-based fasting foods. These dishes are also made to order.

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At Mantri Upahar Gruha in Kothrud, owner Sejal Mantri says the restaurant likewise increases its range of fasting options during the festival. Although upwas dishes are available on several days of the week, they are served daily during Navratri. The menu includes sabudana khichadi, sabudana wada and French fries, alongside Jain preparations made without onion and garlic, including Jain pav bhaji. The restaurant has been offering these Navratri-specific options for over a year.

As Navratri continues, these restaurants are catering to customers looking for fasting-friendly meals without having to prepare them at home. From traditional upwas thalis to customised Jain dishes and lighter fruit and vegetable salads, their menus reflect the varied food preferences people follow during the festival. For the eateries, the nine-day period also offers an opportunity to expand their regular offerings and serve customers seeking familiar festive food.