Missing law student from Navi Mumbai found dead 400 ft deep in Lonavala gorge

A 20-year-old law student from Navi Mumbai, who was reported missing after she came to Lonavala on January 31, was found dead 400 feet deep in the gorge at Tiger Point on Sunday. Pune Rural Police have launched a probe into the sequence of events leading to the death and said that she came alone in a rickshaw to the area.
Pune Rural Police identified the deceased student as Shreya Narendrs Pati (20), a resident of Navi Mumbai who was pursuing her law degree at BITS Law School located in Kalyan, Thane. According to police, a group of search and rescue experts from Shivdruga Mitra Trekkers took her body out on Sunday night after it was spotted in the gorge through a drone camera.
An officer from Pune Rural police said, “Our preliminary information suggests that she told the family that she was coming to Lonavala for a trek in Duke’s Nose area on Saturday, January 31. But she did not return home till the evening. Her family subsequently came to Lonavala area. On Sunday, they registered a missing persons case at Lonavala Rural police station. We however received information about a bag which was found at Tiger Point, which is more than 10 kilometers away from Duke’s Nose.”
The officer added, “After we confirmed that the bag belonged to the missing girl, we called in the search and rescue experts from Shivdruga Mitra Trekkers’ group. We also deployed the dig squad and drones in the search operation. Around 5 pm on Sunday the body of the missing girl was spotted by the drone around 400 feet deep in the gorge. The trekkers from the group took out the body around 9 pm in the night.”
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Lonavala Division) Gajanan Tonpe said, “Our probe suggests that she came alone to Tiger Point in a rickshaw. We have identified the driver and will be recording his statement. A probe is being conducted into the sequence of events leading to the death.”
