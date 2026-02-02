Missing law student from Navi Mumbai found dead 400 ft deep in Lonavala gorge

According to police, a group of search and rescue experts from Shivdruga Mitra Trekkers took her body out on Sunday night after it was spotted in the gorge through a drone camera.

A 20-year-old law student from Navi Mumbai, who was reported missing after she came to Lonavala on January 31, was found dead 400 feet deep in the gorge at Tiger Point on Sunday. Pune Rural Police have launched a probe into the sequence of events leading to the death and said that she came alone in a rickshaw to the area.

