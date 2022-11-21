scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Pune truck accident: After Navale bridge pile-up, two more accidents in neighbouring Katraj; one killed

Pune truck accident: "In one accident near the new Katraj tunnel, one person was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a truck near the viaduct. In another accident, a trailer went on to hit multiple vehicles after coming out of the Katraj tunnel," police said.

pune truck accidentThe accident on the Navale Bridge involved a pile-up after a truck hit at least 48 vehicles, 23 of which were badly damaged, following a suspected brake failure. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Within two hours of the massive pile-up of vehicles on the Navale Bridge in Pune, two more accidents were reported in the neighbouring Katraj area. According to the police, a motorcyclist was killed in one of the accidents.

The accident on the Navale Bridge involved a pile-up after a truck hit at least 48 vehicles, 23 of which were badly damaged, following a suspected brake failure.

Senior inspector Shrihari Bahirat, in-charge of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, said, “Two accidents were reported between 10.30 pm and 11 pm. In one accident near the new Katraj tunnel, one person was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a truck near the viaduct. In another accident, a trailer went on to hit multiple vehicles after coming out of the Katraj tunnel. No casualties have been reported in this accident.”

Traffic jams were reported in the area for a brief period after these two accidents.

Local police officials said that pile up, which took place near Swaminarayan Temple, involved at least five heavy vehicles ramming into each other back to back. At least six people were injured and as many as 24 vehicles, including the truck, cars, bikes, and other four-wheelers, were heavily damaged in the accident.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 10:37:13 am
