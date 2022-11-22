Navale bridge accident | Felt like experiencing a tremor; feel fortunate to have escaped with life: Survivors

THE commuters who survived the Navale bridge accident on Sunday recall a sudden powerful dash to their cars, giving them and their fellow passengers a strong jerk, and say that they could not figure out for a while where the jolt came from. Some of them even mistook it for a tremor.

One of them was 45-year-old Pandurang Bashinge, a cab driver, ferrying a family of four, including an infant, from Katraj to Mumbai after his car was booked through an online cab service. The couple and infant were seated in the rear seat while an elderly family member was in the front passenger seat when the accident took place.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bashinge said, “The traffic from Warje area on the Pune to Mumbai corridor was moving slowly as usual. A few seconds later, my car came to a complete halt behind a bunch of vehicles that had halted due to the jam. We all suddenly felt a powerful jolt and were terrified. For some time, it felt like we experienced a tremor. It took us a while to realise that the truck that had already hit some vehicles, had hit our car along with a car that it was dragging. There was chaos for a while on the road.”

Barsinghe said he was fortunate that none of the occupant of his car, especially the infant, received any major injury. “In the hours after the accident, I did not feel much pain from the whiplash. But from this morning, my entire body has been in pain. I just feel lucky to have survived,” he said on Monday.

The car Bashinge was driving, owned by tour operator Uddhav Chavan, though, was completely damaged.

Chavan said, “This damage to the car is a major loss to business. But I am happy that none of the people were injured.”

Rahul Dhotre, a mechanical engineer from Khed Shivapur was on his way to Pune city for shopping with three of his friends when his car was hit. “We felt a powerful dash out of the blue. I guess ours was the second or third vehicle that the truck had hit. After our car, the truck went on to hit many vehicles and it was a mind numbing sight. Everyone was in a disarray for a while. My car was completely damaged but I feel fortunate that none of us were injured.”

Rintu Basu, who mans a roadside shop in the area, was walking to another shop when he witnessed the accident. “I could see the truck hitting vehicles back to back as it came down the bridge slope. Many people here rushed to the damaged vehicles and started helping those in the car to get out. For a few minutes, it was complete chaos.”