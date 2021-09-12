Nature as the muse, Mumbai artist explores expressions of equilibrium

Mumbai-based artist Vipta Kapadia believes that change is a constant in life and nature, and it is essential for one to maintain a balance. Kapadia has been drawing inspiration from nature and conveying it through realist, impressionist and abstract expressions in landscapes, with a carefully put together colour palette and profound strokes.

Her works, which explore the idea of equilibrium, were part of the exhibition Tula – The Balance in Life, held at KIAN Gallery in Baner. The exhibition was held between September 3 and 9 and is available for private viewing.

“The pieces that had been selected for the exhibition Tula are from different years during different journeys of my life. There are times when one goes through a lot of thought and emotions due to the given situations. It is in such times when one strives to find stability and balance in their lives. It is reflected in the paintings through the colour schemes and different strokes,” said the artist.

When asked about her muse, nature, the alumnus of Sir JJ School of Art, Mumbai, reminisces on her childhood spent in Mulund, then untouched by urbanisation.

Siddharth S Naik, the co-founder of KIAN Gallery, said that understanding art economics is the need of the hour. “Galleries were closed and many even shut down. Online viewing can only do so much but the speck of optimism that we observed was the footfall of the younger generation. It not only encourages us and the artists but overall, it elevates the art scene,” he said.