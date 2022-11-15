Nationwide mothers’ network submits 5k postcards to government seeking clean cooking fuel

Demanding clean air and cooking fuel, Warrior Moms – a nationwide network of mothers for clean air – handed over 5,000 postcards to officials at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on the occasion of Children’s Day on Monday. As many as 1,500 of the postcards were from Pune.

The postcards, written in English as well as several regional languages, were submitted against the backdrop of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to draw the government’s attention to household air pollution (HAP). The delegation of mothers from various states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Haryana, said they signed 4,936 postcards demanding clean cooking fuel for all and a safe and healthy future for women and children.

“Over 40% of Indian households cook using dung cakes, firewood, agro-residue, kerosene and charcoal due to the unaffordability of clean cooking fuel. The prolonged exposure to smoke from these fuels causes diseases such as COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), TB, asthma and lung cancer. We request you to prioritise the health of women and children – clean cooking fuel should be affordable for all,” the postcards read.

Anuja Bali, one of the coordinators of Warrior Moms in Pune, said students, autorickshaw drivers, women from slums and shopkeepers were among the 1,500 signatories to the postcards who hoped to see a reduction in LPG prices. “Due to exorbitant rates, they have no option but to go back to chulha burning. This will contribute to air pollution that causes serious health implications,” Bali said. Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan, Stree Mukti Sanghatana and others helped us to get the postcards signed, she added.

The mothers said they were concerned about household air pollution caused by the burning of solid fuels, such as wood which is used as cooking fuel in many urban and rural households across the country. “HAP disproportionately affects women and young children as they are exposed to the toxic fumes coming out of the chulhas (brick stoves). They face serious health consequences such as asthma, COPD and lung damage due to this,” she said.