National Supercomputing Mission set to gather speed

After a slow start, the Rs 4,500-crore National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) is set to gain momentum. Until March this year, Rs 200 crore of the total budget, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in March 2015, had been disbursed. But an official from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), headquartered in Pune, said the NSM was “on track” and, by November this year, would see some significant development.

“We are scrutinising the IT companies that have bid for the contract. Parallely, a lot of work is going on in building the foundation of the network,” said the official. Under NSM, which was approved in 2015, the government plans to build a network of 70 supercomputers to be installed at research and academic institutions in the country. This would then form a national supercomputing grid routed through the National Knowledge Network (NKN), aimed at enhancing the country’s capabilities in supercomputing globally.

