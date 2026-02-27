National Science Day: Science has to move out from ivory towers and into public spaces, TV debates, dinner table conversations, says Pune-based Dr Karishma Kaushik
In her book 'The Real Deal: Lessons, Learnings and Laughter for Girl Scientists', Dr Karishma Kaushik has addressed contemporary topics that shape scientific practice today for women and especially girls, and what it means to be a 'woman in science'.
Scientific temper is a way of life, a habit of questioning and observing that we choose to cultivate. “For young people, it starts with looking beyond screens and at the world around with curiosity and thought. How does flora change with the onset of spring? Do I see evidence of climate change around me? Why has India managed to make digital data usage so inexpensive?” according to Dr Karishma Kaushik, a Pune-based physician-scientist who has led and been involved in a range of initiatives across the scientific landscape in India.
On the occasion of National Science Day (February 28) that focuses on the theme ‘Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat’ and highlights women’s role in building a developed India, Dr Kaushik who ran her independent research group at Savitribai Phule Pune University from 2018-2023 and was the executive director of IndiaBioscience from 2023-2025, has shared her learnings in a new book, ‘The Real Deal: Lessons, Learnings and Laughter for Girl Scientists’.
In a conversation with The Indian Express, Kaushik said that in the book she has addressed contemporary topics that shape scientific practice today for women and especially girls, and what it means to be a ‘woman in science’. A few excerpts:
Q: What first sparked your interest in science, and how did that curiosity evolve into a career in STEM?
Dr Karishma Kaushik: My interest in science – and therefore a shift from training as a medical doctor to becoming a scientist – was during my MD at an army medical institution. All MD residents have to work on a research thesis, and I was handed a project to genotype circulating chicken pox strains in India. From collecting vesicle fluid from the blisters of patients with chicken pox to developing a buffer to store the fluid, the project was a quintessential bedside-to-bench research experience. At that time, serving soldiers in the Army were reporting outbreaks of chickenpox. The Army was rolling out the chickenpox vaccine among adults, using the licensed vaccine strain from Japan. Across two years, I led this study – the first large-scale study to genotype chicken pox strains in India – and my research determined that Indian strains of the virus belonged to one major genotype – a genotype that was different from the vaccine strain used. At the end of this experience, my research had led to new insights, been published in journals, and also won awards.
Q: How do you think we can better cultivate a scientific temper among young people today?
Dr Kaushik: By encouraging young people to be critical thinkers, but not necessarily cynical beings. Scientific temper is a way of life. It is a lens through which one sees the world. It is a practice of thought that one chooses to cultivate. Asking questions and thinking about things around us – and not taking them for face value – is being critical, not cynical. I have been running a science outreach programme ‘Talk To A Scientist’ with a colleague and friend, Dr Snehal Kadam, that aims to instill this very scientific thought and rationale in young minds.
Q: In today’s rapidly changing world, what role should science play in public discourse?
Dr Kaushik: To put it plainly, science should be centre-stage. We recognise the value of our human potential – particularly STEM-trained youth – in achieving our potential as an education, innovation, and enterprise leader. Science has to move out from ivory towers and into public spaces, TV debates, and dinner table conversations.
Q: How has the landscape for women in STEM changed since you began your career? What structural challenges still persist?
Dr Kaushik: Age-related cutoffs, lack of gender equity in hiring, and the ‘position gap’ where women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) often ‘settle’ for less prestigious and lucrative roles persist. This is particularly so for women seeking ‘standard’ or ‘typical’ career paths, such as academic science or institutional or university jobs as faculty. This is in spite of girls and women in India entering STEM in increasing numbers. The scientific system in India – while gloating on the increasing numbers – has not made sufficient on-ground change to retain, absorb, and propel the aspirations of women in STEM. However, in urban India and even semi-urban landscapes, women in science are building interesting career paths for themselves, often not depending on the system to provide them with an opportunity. I can see more founders, leaders, and entrepreneurs, as well as women starting collectives and foundations. I think this comes from a recognition that a career in science is no longer about ‘a job’, instead it is about finding the intersection of priorities, interests, and skills. To me, this signals self-confidence, assuredness, and agency. More young women in science are chasing their Ikigai!
