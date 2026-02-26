National Science Day 2026: Celebrations to be held at IISER Pune, other institutions in the district

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
February 28 is observed annually across India as National Science Day to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by eminent Indian physicist C V Raman in 1928. For this landmark scientific contribution, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, becoming the first Indian scientist to receive this distinction. The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune (IISER Pune) will commemorate National Science Day 2026 with a series of public engagement activities and scientific programs on its campus. The event is open to students, teachers, and members of the general public, according to an official statement issued Thursday.
The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has announced the theme for National Science Day 2026 as “Women in Science: Catalyzing Viksit Bharat.” In alignment with this theme, IISER Pune will host invited lectures by distinguished women scientists, highlighting their research contributions and professional journeys. The program will also include a special demonstration-lecture by Padma Shri awardee Arvind Gupta, focusing on the importance of science communication and innovation in education.
The scientific programme will comprise lectures covering diverse and contemporary themes, including perspectives on the meaning and practice of research, advances in biological and molecular sciences, insights into bio-inspired systems and motors, data-driven approaches to school-level experimentation, and discussions on the role and contributions of women in science.
The celebration will further feature interactive science shows and demonstrations, including innovative experiments in science and mathematics, grand science shows, science toy demonstrations, and sessions exploring the science behind so-called “miracles”. An exhibition of science models developed by students, teachers, and IISER Pune staff will also be organised. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on activities, daytime astronomy observations, interactive puzzle sessions, and a science quiz. In addition, a Live Online Quiz titled “The Mysteries of the Universe” will be conducted through the Science Activity Centre.
Outreach program at Kalpakghar
In addition to the main campus celebrations, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune (IISER Pune), in collaboration with Pimpri Chinchwad Science Park, will organise a three-day outreach program from February 27 to March 1, 2026, at the Kalpakghar Community Tinkering Centre in Pimpri Chinchwad. The outreach program will comprise a range of STEM-focused activities, including competitions such as a Weather Hackathon for teachers and students, STEM models and hackathon exhibitions, STEM Art displays, and hands-on STEM tinkering demonstrations. The event will also feature interactive zones showcasing string art, pixel art, pen plotters, and puzzle activities, along with popular science lectures, STEM film screenings, and a hands-on workshop.
GMRT science exhibition
The annual Science Day celebration at the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Khodad is one of the largest and most popular science events in rural India. On February 28 and March 1, the GMRT will open its doors to the public from 9.30 am to 5 pm, hosting over 25,000 visitors and 100 participating institutions. This grand exhibition features student-led science projects, live demonstrations from national institutes, and interactive sessions with scientists.