National Science Day 2026: Celebrations to be held at IISER Pune, other institutions in the district

February 28 is observed annually across India as National Science Day to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by eminent Indian physicist C V Raman in 1928. For this landmark scientific contribution, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, becoming the first Indian scientist to receive this distinction. The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune (IISER Pune) will commemorate National Science Day 2026 with a series of public engagement activities and scientific programs on its campus. The event is open to students, teachers, and members of the general public, according to an official statement issued Thursday.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has announced the theme for National Science Day 2026 as “Women in Science: Catalyzing Viksit Bharat.” In alignment with this theme, IISER Pune will host invited lectures by distinguished women scientists, highlighting their research contributions and professional journeys. The program will also include a special demonstration-lecture by Padma Shri awardee Arvind Gupta, focusing on the importance of science communication and innovation in education.