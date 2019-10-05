National railway survey: Pune junction ranks 56th in overall cleanliness, sixth in adopting green measures

Pune junction ranks 56 out of 611 in a survey of overall cleanliness in railway stations across the country. However, it has secured the fourth position in the Non-Suburban 1 (NSG 1) category of railway stations for maintaining complete hygiene on premises.

The first three stations in the overall cleanliness survey are Surat (Western Railway), Dadar (Central Railway) and Secunderabad (South Central Railway) respectively. Last year, Pune junction was ranked 25 in the same category. The ‘Stations’ Cleanliness Survey Report’ (cleanliness assessment of non-suburban and suburban stations 2019), was released earlier this week by Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

The norms for cleanliness ranking as laid down by the Railway Board include measures for cleanliness parameters like process development, direct observation, citizen feedback and greenery. Based on these criteria, independent surveys of railway stations were conducted by the Quality Council of India.

For the survey, a different type of technology was used to ensure that the information obtained can be verified by matching the images with geo-tagged ones. Under this, 720 stations were surveyed, including 611 NSG and 109 suburban (SG) stations. Divisional Railway Manager Milind Deouskar praised employees and passengers of Pune division of railways for the ranking of Pune junction.

The Railway Board categorises NSG stations from NSG 1 to NSG 4 based on several criteria, including the number of passengers travelling to and from the stations, income — which is Rs 500 crore per year for NSG 1. In total, only 21 stations in India, including Pune junction, are considered NSG 1.

In this year’s survey report, in the ‘Green Railway Station Score’ category, aimed at finding out how many railway stations have adopted green initiatives, Pune station was ranked sixth out of 21 NSG 1 stations. To get the ranking, different scores were set for various criteria, such as the number of plants at stations, waste management of liquid and solid material, power management and ISO/green certification.