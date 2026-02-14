National Network of Sex Workers allege violation of children’s rights during police raid in red light area

The organisation alleged right from the outset of the raid, police did not follow rules or respect the rights guaranteed to children under the Constitution. (representational image)

The National Network of Sex Workers (India) has alleged violation of children’s rights during a police raid on February 11 in Budhwar Peth, the city’s red-light area. The Pune police conducted a massive raid and senior police officers, including the DCP, along with a large police force were present during the operation.

In a letter to Maharashtra State Women’s Commission (MSCW) president Rupali Chakankar, the National Network of Sex Workers alleged the entire police operation raises serious concerns over violation of human rights and child protection norms, including breach of confidentiality and exposure of minors’ identities, a serious violation of privacy.