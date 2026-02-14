National Network of Sex Workers allege violation of children’s rights during police raid in red light area

A statement alleged the police took children out of their homes around 2 am in front of residents, customers of sex workers, local shopowners, and sex workers

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneFeb 14, 2026 10:37 AM IST
nationalThe organisation alleged right from the outset of the raid, police did not follow rules or respect the rights guaranteed to children under the Constitution. (representational image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The National Network of Sex Workers (India) has alleged violation of children’s rights during a police raid on February 11 in Budhwar Peth, the city’s red-light area. The Pune police conducted a massive raid and senior police officers, including the DCP, along with a large police force were present during the operation.

In a letter to Maharashtra State Women’s Commission (MSCW) president Rupali Chakankar, the National Network of Sex Workers alleged the entire police operation raises serious concerns over violation of human rights and child protection norms, including breach of confidentiality and exposure of minors’ identities, a serious violation of privacy.

“We have observed that such insensitive procedures often lead to school dropouts and severely impact the future of children of sex workers,” Renuka Kale, president, National Network of Sex Workers, said.

The organisation alleged right from the outset of the raid, police did not follow rules or respect the rights guaranteed to children under the Constitution. A statement alleged the police took children out of their homes around 2 am in front of residents, customers of sex workers, local shopowners, and sex workers. “They questioned them publicly without maintaining confidentiality and handled the situation with appalling insensitivity,” the statement alleged and further claimed the police did not cover the children’s faces during the raid.

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
pannun
Accused Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in US court
valentines day in bollywood movies
'From Kabir Singh's obsession to Shankar's petrol bombs': 5 Bollywood-inspired 'Toxic Tropes' to avoid this Valentine's Day
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Live Blog
Advertisement