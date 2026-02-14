National Network of Sex Workers allege violation of children’s rights during police raid in red light area

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The National Network of Sex Workers (India) has alleged violation of children’s rights during a police raid on February 11 in Budhwar Peth, the city’s red-light area. The Pune police conducted a massive raid and senior police officers, including the DCP, along with a large police force were present during the operation.
In a letter to Maharashtra State Women’s Commission (MSCW) president Rupali Chakankar, the National Network of Sex Workers alleged the entire police operation raises serious concerns over violation of human rights and child protection norms, including breach of confidentiality and exposure of minors’ identities, a serious violation of privacy.
“We have observed that such insensitive procedures often lead to school dropouts and severely impact the future of children of sex workers,” Renuka Kale, president, National Network of Sex Workers, said.
The organisation alleged right from the outset of the raid, police did not follow rules or respect the rights guaranteed to children under the Constitution. A statement alleged the police took children out of their homes around 2 am in front of residents, customers of sex workers, local shopowners, and sex workers. “They questioned them publicly without maintaining confidentiality and handled the situation with appalling insensitivity,” the statement alleged and further claimed the police did not cover the children’s faces during the raid.
